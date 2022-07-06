hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for July 06: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 05, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1352 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1345

1330

1360

1380

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1345. Stop-loss can be kept at 1355

₹1476 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1430

1490

1510

Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1485 only on a break below 1470.

₹287 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

282

279

290

293

Corrective fall has begun. Go short now and accumulate at 289. Keep the stop-loss at 292

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

120

130

134

Consolidating within the downtrend. Go short now and at 129 with a stop-loss at 132

₹2433 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2360

2460

2520

Resistance ahead. Turn around is possible. Go short now and at 2455 with a stop-loss at 2475

₹472 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

469

464

477

483

Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 469. Stop-loss can be placed at 467

₹3216 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3140

3250

3300

Key support coming up. Go long if TCS bounces from 3200. Keep the stop-loss at 3180

15766 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15740

15650

15850

15930

Support ahead. Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 15780 only on a break below 15740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 06, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
SBI
technical analysis
Nifty
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you