Day trading guide for July 06: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1352 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1345 1330 1360 1380 Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1345. Stop-loss can be kept at 1355 ₹1476 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1470 1430 1490 1510 Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1485 only on a break below 1470. ₹287 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 282 279 290 293 Corrective fall has begun. Go short now and accumulate at 289. Keep the stop-loss at 292 ₹127 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 124 120 130 134 Consolidating within the downtrend. Go short now and at 129 with a stop-loss at 132 ₹2433 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2360 2460 2520 Resistance ahead. Turn around is possible. Go short now and at 2455 with a stop-loss at 2475 ₹472 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 469 464 477 483 Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 469. Stop-loss can be placed at 467 ₹3216 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3200 3140 3250 3300 Key support coming up. Go long if TCS bounces from 3200. Keep the stop-loss at 3180 15766 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15740 15650 15850 15930 Support ahead. Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 15780 only on a break below 15740 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.