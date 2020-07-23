Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 23, 2020

| Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

₹1126 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1110

1093

1140

1155

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock jumps above ₹1,140 levels

₹919 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

910

900

930

940

Initiate fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹930 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

199

202

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹199 levels

₹82 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

78

85

88

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹80 levels

₹2004 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1985

1965

2015

2030

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of reverses higher from ₹1,985 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

183

197

203

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹197 levels

₹2189 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2110

2130

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss ₹2,110 levels

11110 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11025

10060

11170

11225

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,170 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 23, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7