Day Trading Guide for July 23, 2020

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
₹1126 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1110
1093
1140
|
1155
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock jumps above ₹1,140 levels
₹919 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
910
900
930
|
940
Initiate fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹930 levels
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
199
|
202
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹199 levels
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
80
78
85
|
88
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹80 levels
₹2004 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1985
1965
2015
|
2030
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of reverses higher from ₹1,985 levels
₹192 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
183
197
|
203
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹197 levels
₹2189 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2150
2110
|
2130
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss ₹2,110 levels
11110 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11025
10060
11170
|
11225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,170 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
