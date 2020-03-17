Day Trading Guide for March 17, 2020

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹999 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
980
955
1036
1050
As the trend is bearish, traders can initiate fresh short positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,036
₹583 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
545
610
620
The stock continues to fall and breached a key support. Sell the stock below ₹570 with stop-loss at ₹600
₹147 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
145
137
155
160
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC slips below ₹145 levels
₹60 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
56
50
64
67
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹64 as the stock is witnessing substantial selling pressure.
₹1015 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
970
1045
1100
The trend is bearish, but ₹1,000 is a considerable support. So, short the stock with tight stop-loss below ₹1,000.
₹223 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
210
228
240
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves below ₹220 levels
₹1696 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1672
1640
1750
1820
Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,750 if the stock breaches support at ₹1,672
9118 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9100
9000
9160
9200
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 9160 if the contract decisively falls below 9,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
