Day Trading Guide for March 22, 2022

₹1486 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1495
|
1530
Losing upside momentum. Go short with a stop-loss at 1495 if the stock breaks below 1480.
₹1853 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1835
1810
1880
|
1910
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1820 if the stock reverses higher from 1835.
₹244 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
241
248
|
254
The uptrend is likely to remain intact. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 242.
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
163
176
|
183
Can come down within the sideways range. Go short now and at 175 with a stop-loss at 178
₹2467 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2435
2400
2495
|
2520
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 2435. Keep the stop-loss at 2410
₹491 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
488
480
494
|
500
Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short on a break below 488. Stop-loss can be placed at 492
₹3625 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3580
3550
3660
|
3710
Immediate outlook is negative to see a fall from here. Go short now. Keep the stop-loss at 3640
17168 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16850
17250
|
17400
Near-term bias is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 17220 with a stop-loss at 17325
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 22, 2022