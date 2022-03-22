hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 22, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022

₹1486 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1495

1530

Losing upside momentum. Go short with a stop-loss at 1495 if the stock breaks below 1480.

₹1853 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1835

1810

1880

1910

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1820 if the stock reverses higher from 1835.

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

241

248

254

The uptrend is likely to remain intact. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 242.

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

163

176

183

Can come down within the sideways range. Go short now and at 175 with a stop-loss at 178

₹2467 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2400

2495

2520

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 2435. Keep the stop-loss at 2410

₹491 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

488

480

494

500

Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short on a break below 488. Stop-loss can be placed at 492

₹3625 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3580

3550

3660

3710

Immediate outlook is negative to see a fall from here. Go short now. Keep the stop-loss at 3640

17168 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16850

17250

17400

Near-term bias is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 17220 with a stop-loss at 17325

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 22, 2022
technical analysis
HDFC Bank Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd

