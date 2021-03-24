Day Trading Guide for March 24, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1500 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1473
1513
|
1529
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,513 levels
₹1371 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1356
1344
1382
|
1399
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,356 levels
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
217
225
|
228
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹220 levels
₹107 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
105
102
110
|
113
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹110 levels
₹2089 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2109
|
2126
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss at ₹2,060 levels
₹372 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
367
360
377
|
383
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹367 levels
₹3142 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3120
3100
3165
|
3185
The near-term stance is turning bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on declines with a stop-loss at ₹3,120 levels
14832 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14775
14714
14900
|
14970
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,775 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
