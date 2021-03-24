Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 24, 2021

| Updated on March 23, 2021

₹1500 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1473

1513

1529

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,513 levels

₹1371 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1356

1344

1382

1399

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,356 levels

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

217

225

228

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹220 levels

₹107 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

105

102

110

113

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹110 levels

₹2089 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2109

2126

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss at ₹2,060 levels

₹372 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

367

360

377

383

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹367 levels

₹3142 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3100

3165

3185

The near-term stance is turning bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on declines with a stop-loss at ₹3,120 levels

14832 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14775

14714

14900

14970

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,775 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 24, 2021
technical analysis
