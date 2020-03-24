Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2020

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
₹765 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
754
740
780
|
800
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels
₹593 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
578
560
605
|
620
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹578 levels
₹149 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
140
154
|
158
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹144 levels
₹62 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
59
56
66
|
70
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹66 levels
₹943 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
920
900
960
|
980
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹920 levels
₹183 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
165
190
|
200
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹190 levels
₹1702 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1725
|
1750
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,675 levels
7849 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
7750
7650
7950
|
8100
Fresh long position can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 7,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...