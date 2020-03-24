Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2020

| Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

₹765 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

754

740

780

800

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels

₹593 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

578

560

605

620

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹578 levels

₹149 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

140

154

158

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹144 levels

₹62 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

59

56

66

70

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹66 levels

₹943 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

920

900

960

980

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹920 levels

₹183 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

165

190

200

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹190 levels

₹1702 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1725

1750

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,675 levels

7849 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

7750

7650

7950

8100

Fresh long position can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 7,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 24, 2020
financial markets
financial and business service
money market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7