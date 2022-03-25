Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2022

₹1443 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1390
1450
|
1470
Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹1887 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1830
1900
|
1930
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1875 only if the stock breaks above 1900
₹255 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
252
249
258
|
261
Consolidating within the uptrend. Go long now and on dips at 253 with a stop-loss at 251
₹177 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
172
181
|
185
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 178 only if the stock breaks below 175.
₹2578 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2525
2610
|
2670
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 2555. Keep the stop-loss at 2535.
₹487 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
475
490
|
495
Bias remains bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 489. Stop-loss can be kept at 492
₹3750 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3710
3690
3760
|
3820
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3760. Keep the stop-loss at 3735
17215 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17180
17000
17330
|
17400
Range bound. Can fall within the range. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 17360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 25, 2022