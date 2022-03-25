hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022

₹1443 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1390

1450

1470

Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹1887 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1830

1900

1930

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1875 only if the stock breaks above 1900

₹255 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

249

258

261

Consolidating within the uptrend. Go long now and on dips at 253 with a stop-loss at 251

₹177 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

181

185

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 178 only if the stock breaks below 175.

₹2578 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2525

2610

2670

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 2555. Keep the stop-loss at 2535.

₹487 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

475

490

495

Bias remains bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 489. Stop-loss can be kept at 492

₹3750 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3710

3690

3760

3820

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3760. Keep the stop-loss at 3735

17215 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17180

17000

17330

17400

Range bound. Can fall within the range. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 17360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 25, 2022
stock market
technical analysis

