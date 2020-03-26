Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹855 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

840

820

870

890

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹840 levels

 

₹605 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

575

620

635

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹590 levels

 

₹147 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

140

151

155

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves beyond ₹151 levels

 

₹61 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

58

55

65

70

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹65 levels

 

₹1081 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1025

1100

1125

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,050 levels

 

₹189 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

173

200

210

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹180 levels

 

₹1752 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1730

1708

1775

1800

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock TCS rallies above ₹1,775 levels

 

8362 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8250

8100

8500

8640

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 8,250 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

March 26, 2020
technical analysis
