Day Trading Guide for March 26, 2020

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹855 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
840
820
870
890
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹840 levels
₹605 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
575
620
635
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹590 levels
₹147 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
140
151
155
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves beyond ₹151 levels
₹61 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
58
55
65
70
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹65 levels
₹1081 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1025
1100
1125
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,050 levels
₹189 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
173
200
210
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹180 levels
₹1752 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1730
1708
1775
1800
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock TCS rallies above ₹1,775 levels
8362 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8250
8100
8500
8640
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 8,250 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
If farmers are not given a helping hand now, it could de-rail the farm economy
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...