Day Trading Guide for May 26, 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
₹1478 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1492
|
1510
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,492 levels
₹1361 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1348
1337
1373
|
1385
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,348 levels
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
213
|
216
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹213 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
117
|
120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹117 levels
₹1964 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1926
1985
|
2003
The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on intraday rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,985 levels
₹412 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
405
398
417
|
424
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹405 levels
₹3113 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3090
3070
3130
|
3150
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,090 levels
15218 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15160
15100
15270
|
15320
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 15,160 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
