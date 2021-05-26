Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 26, 2021

| Updated on May 25, 2021

₹1478 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1492

1510

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,492 levels

₹1361 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1348

1337

1373

1385

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,348 levels

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

213

216

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹213 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

117

120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹117 levels

₹1964 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1926

1985

2003

The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on intraday rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,985 levels

₹412 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

405

398

417

424

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹405 levels

₹3113 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3090

3070

3130

3150

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,090 levels

15218 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15160

15100

15270

15320

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 15,160 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.