Day Trading Guide for May 5, 2021

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
₹1388 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1372
1400
|
1420
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹1,385
₹1329 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1300
1340
|
1360
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ₹1,325
₹199 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
192
200
|
204
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock is now below the support of ₹200
₹109 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
106
104
110
|
112
Go long in the stock of ONGC with stop-loss at ₹108 if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹110
₹1916 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1880
1950
|
1980
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock breaches the support at ₹1,900
₹351 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
356
|
360
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹353 only if the stock declines below the base ₹350
₹3049 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2950
3050
|
3100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock sustains above ₹3,050
14549 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14500
14460
14600
|
14640
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 14,460 if the May contract bounces off 14,500
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
