Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 8, 2020

| Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

₹924 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

912

900

937

950

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹937 levels

₹665 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

655

645

675

685

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹655 levels

₹161 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

155

164

167

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹164 levels

₹75 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

73

70

79

82

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹79 levels

₹1507 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1520

1535

As long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,490 the near-term view stays positive. Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss

₹170 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

176

182

The stock is range-bound in a narrow band. Avoid trading in the stock of SBI for the session

₹1891 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1910

1930

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹1,910 levels

9204 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9125

9060

9275

9350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 9,275 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7