Day Trading Guide for November 05

| Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

₹1236 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1220

1245

1260

Stock continues to trade sideways with bearish bias. Sell only if the stock falls below ₹1220 with stiff stop-loss

₹709 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

700

680

710

736

Short-term trend is bullish for the stock. Hence, buy in dips and place stop-loss below ₹700 levels

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

254

251

263

267

Stock marginally closed above ₹260 but price action is bearish. Initiate short positions below ₹259

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

143

150

154

Fresh breakout in stock witnessed on daily basis and so one can buy the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹143

₹1457 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1477

1490

The stock losing bullish momentum and is in a corrective decline. Sell it with tight stop-loss below ₹1,450 levels.

₹314 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

303

293

320

330

Stock traded flat yesterday and is hovering around daily resistance level. Buy the stock on a break above ₹318 levels.

₹2194 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2175

2120

2230

2250

Initiate fresh short position as the stock has broken below an important support. Place stop-loss at ₹2230 levels.

11979 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11930

11900

12000

12040

Contract struggling at an important level after a strong rally. Iniatiate long positions above 12,000 with tight stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

