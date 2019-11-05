Day Trading Guide for November 05

Freed from an inhuman practice
₹1236 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1220
1245
|
1260
Stock continues to trade sideways with bearish bias. Sell only if the stock falls below ₹1220 with stiff stop-loss
₹709 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
700
680
710
|
736
Short-term trend is bullish for the stock. Hence, buy in dips and place stop-loss below ₹700 levels
₹260 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
254
251
263
|
267
Stock marginally closed above ₹260 but price action is bearish. Initiate short positions below ₹259
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
143
150
|
154
Fresh breakout in stock witnessed on daily basis and so one can buy the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹143
₹1457 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1477
|
1490
The stock losing bullish momentum and is in a corrective decline. Sell it with tight stop-loss below ₹1,450 levels.
₹314 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
303
293
320
|
330
Stock traded flat yesterday and is hovering around daily resistance level. Buy the stock on a break above ₹318 levels.
₹2194 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2175
2120
2230
|
2250
Initiate fresh short position as the stock has broken below an important support. Place stop-loss at ₹2230 levels.
11979 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11930
11900
12000
|
12040
Contract struggling at an important level after a strong rally. Iniatiate long positions above 12,000 with tight stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
