Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 19, 2020

| Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

₹1408 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1420

1435

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,420 levels

₹1110 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1083

1123

1133

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,123 levels

₹184 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

178

187

190

Make use of intraday rallies initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹187 levels

₹71 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

69

67

73

75

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹73 levels

₹1987 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2000

2020

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL drops below ₹1,970 levels

₹252 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

240

258

263

As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹245, the near-term outlook stays positive. Buy in declines

₹2625 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2570

2650

2675

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of falls below ₹2,600 levels

12957 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12900

12835

13000

13050

Make use of intraday declines to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stop-loss at 12,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

