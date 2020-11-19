Day Trading Guide For November 19, 2020

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
₹1408 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1420
|
1435
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,420 levels
₹1110 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1083
1123
|
1133
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,123 levels
₹184 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
178
187
|
190
Make use of intraday rallies initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹187 levels
₹71 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
69
67
73
|
75
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹73 levels
₹1987 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2000
|
2020
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL drops below ₹1,970 levels
₹252 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
240
258
|
263
As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹245, the near-term outlook stays positive. Buy in declines
₹2625 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2570
2650
|
2675
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of falls below ₹2,600 levels
12957 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12900
12835
13000
|
13050
Make use of intraday declines to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stop-loss at 12,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
