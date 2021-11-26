Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 26, 2021

| Updated on November 25, 2021

₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1538

1555

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1538. Keep the stop-loss 1522

₹1723 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1685

1745

1760

Room for further rise before a reversal could be seen. Go long with a stop-loss at 1705

₹232 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

226

233

235

Resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 233. Stop-loss can be placed at 229

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

156

159

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long on a break above 156. Keep the stop-loss at 152

₹2501 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2410

2528

2560

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2540 if the stock reverses lower from 2528

₹492 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

489

485

496

500

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 491 only if SBI breaks below 489.

₹3450 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3425

3400

3475

3500

Immediate outlook is mixed. Go short with a stop-loss at 3445 if the stock breaks below 3425

17534 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17450

17330

17640

17720

Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 17760 if the contract reverses lower from 17640.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.