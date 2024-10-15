₹1688 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1665

1720

1740

Go long now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1959 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1930

1980

2010

Go long only above 1980. Stop-loss can be kept at 1970

₹497 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

495

491

500

502

Go short below 495. Stop-loss can be placed at 496

₹286 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

282

279

288

291

Go short now and at 287. Stop-loss can be kept at 289

₹2745 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2735

2720

2770

2805

Go short only below 2735. Keep the stop-loss at 2740

₹805 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

795

810

814

Go short only below 800. Stop-loss can be kept at 802

₹4137 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4110

4065

4170

4210

Go short on a break below 4110. Keep the stop-loss at 4120

25238 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25170

25085

25285

25370

Go long only above 25285. Stop-loss can be placed at 25230

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

