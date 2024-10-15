₹1688 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1665
1720
1740
Go long now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1959 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1930
1980
2010
Go long only above 1980. Stop-loss can be kept at 1970
₹497 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
495
491
500
502
Go short below 495. Stop-loss can be placed at 496
₹286 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
282
279
288
291
Go short now and at 287. Stop-loss can be kept at 289
₹2745 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2735
2720
2770
2805
Go short only below 2735. Keep the stop-loss at 2740
₹805 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
795
810
814
Go short only below 800. Stop-loss can be kept at 802
₹4137 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4110
4065
4170
4210
Go short on a break below 4110. Keep the stop-loss at 4120
25238 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25170
25085
25285
25370
Go long only above 25285. Stop-loss can be placed at 25230
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
