Day Trading Guide for October 23, 2019

₹1238 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1227
1215
1250
|
1265
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,227 levels
₹643 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
635
625
657
|
670
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹657
₹248 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
246
243
252
|
255
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹246 levels
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
141
138
146
|
149
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹141
₹1414 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1430
|
1445
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,400 levels
₹270 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
255
275
|
283
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹263 levels
₹2051 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2030
2010
2075
|
2100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,075 levels
11624 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11570
11520
11670
|
11715
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract drops below 11,570 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
