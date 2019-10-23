Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 23, 2019

| Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

₹1238 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1227

1215

1250

1265

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,227 levels

₹643 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

635

625

657

670

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹657

₹248 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

246

243

252

255

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹246 levels

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

138

146

149

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹141

₹1414 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1430

1445

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,400 levels

₹270 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

255

275

283

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹263 levels

₹2051 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2010

2075

2100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,075 levels

11624 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11570

11520

11670

11715

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract drops below 11,570 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 23, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7