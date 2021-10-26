Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 26, 2021

| Updated on October 25, 2021

₹1657 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1550

1700

1745

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1660

₹1708 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1600

1770

1820

Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1640. Stop-loss can be placed at 1610

₹233 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

220

242

250

Hovers above a near-term support. Go short if ITC breaks below 230. Keep the stop-loss at 234

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

140

166

174

Resistance ahead. Go long positions with a stop-loss at 163 only if the stock breaks above 166

₹2607 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2440

2700

2760

Near-term view negative. Go short now and also on a rise at 2770. Stop-loss can be kept at 2735

₹507 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

470

525

550

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 490. Keep the stop-loss at 465

₹3491 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3500

3525

Resistance ahead but outlook is bearish. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 3530

18154 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18230

18400

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18,180 only if the contract breaks above 18230.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 26, 2021

