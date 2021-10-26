Day Trading Guide for October 26, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1657 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1550
1700
|
1745
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1660
₹1708 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1600
1770
|
1820
Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1640. Stop-loss can be placed at 1610
₹233 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
220
242
|
250
Hovers above a near-term support. Go short if ITC breaks below 230. Keep the stop-loss at 234
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
140
166
|
174
Resistance ahead. Go long positions with a stop-loss at 163 only if the stock breaks above 166
₹2607 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2440
2700
|
2760
Near-term view negative. Go short now and also on a rise at 2770. Stop-loss can be kept at 2735
₹507 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
470
525
|
550
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 490. Keep the stop-loss at 465
₹3491 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3500
|
3525
Resistance ahead but outlook is bearish. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 3530
18154 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18230
|
18400
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18,180 only if the contract breaks above 18230.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
