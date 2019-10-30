Day Trading Guide for October 30, 2019

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1242 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1228
1215
1255
1265
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,255 levels
₹650 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
657
670
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels
₹253 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
259
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds from ₹250 levels
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
136
145
148
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹139 levels
₹1467 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1480
1500
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Go long in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,450 levels
₹280 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
267
286
295
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹275 levels
₹2196 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2175
2150
2220
2245
Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Make use of intra-day declines to buy it with a stop-loss at ₹2,175 levels
11795 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11750
11700
11850
11900
The contract witnesses buying interest at lower levels. Buy in dips with a tight stop-loss at 11,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism