Day Trading Guide for October 30, 2019

| Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1228

1215

1255

1265

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,255 levels

 

₹650 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

657

670

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels

 

₹253 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

259

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds from ₹250 levels

 

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

145

148

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹139 levels

 

₹1467 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1480

1500

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Go long in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,450 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

267

286

295

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹275 levels

 

₹2196 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2175

2150

2220

2245

Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Make use of intra-day declines to buy it with a stop-loss at ₹2,175 levels

 

11795 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11750

11700

11850

11900

The contract witnesses buying interest at lower levels. Buy in dips with a tight stop-loss at 11,750 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
