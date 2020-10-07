Day Trading Guide for October 7, 2020

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
₹1144 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1133
1120
1150
|
1170
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,150 levels
₹1055 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1035
1022
1070
|
1085
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. So, initiate fresh buys on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,035
₹170 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
165
172
|
175
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below the support of ₹168
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
72
|
75
Buy the stock of ONGC if its price moves past the resistance at ₹72. Stop-loss can be at ₹70.
₹2210 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2230
|
2250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces off ₹2,200
₹191 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
183
194
|
200
The price action looks favourable and so go long in the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹187
₹2714 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2675
2650
2725
|
2750
Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of TCS on intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹2,650
11669 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11630
11600
11700
|
11780
As the trend looks bullish, traders can buy the contract for intraday with stop-loss at 11,630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
