Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 7, 2020

| Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

₹1144 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1133

1120

1150

1170

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,150 levels

₹1055 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1035

1022

1070

1085

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. So, initiate fresh buys on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,035

₹170 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

165

172

175

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below the support of ₹168

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

65

72

75

Buy the stock of ONGC if its price moves past the resistance at ₹72. Stop-loss can be at ₹70.

₹2210 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2230

2250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces off ₹2,200

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

183

194

200

The price action looks favourable and so go long in the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹187

₹2714 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2650

2725

2750

Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of TCS on intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹2,650

11669 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11630

11600

11700

11780

As the trend looks bullish, traders can buy the contract for intraday with stop-loss at 11,630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
