Day Trading Guide for September 13, 2019

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2270 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2255
2240
2285
2300
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels
₹816 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
804
822
830
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹822 levels
₹240 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
234
243
246
The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹237 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
119
128
131
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹128 levels
₹1210 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1195
1180
1125
1140
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,195 levels
₹286 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
274
292
300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹292 levels
₹2133 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2110
2090
2152
2175
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,110 levels
10996 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10950
10900
11050
11100
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 10,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
