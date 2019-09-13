Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 13, 2019

| Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2270 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2255

2240

2285

2300

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels

 

₹816 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

804

822

830

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹822 levels

 

₹240 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

234

243

246

The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹237 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

119

128

131

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹128 levels

 

₹1210 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1195

1180

1125

1140

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,195 levels

 

₹286 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

274

292

300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹292 levels

 

₹2133 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2110

2090

2152

2175

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,110 levels

 

10996 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10950

10900

11050

11100

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 10,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 13, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7