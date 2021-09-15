Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 15, 2021

Updated on September 14, 2021

₹1550 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1562

1580

Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support at ₹1,545. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,555

₹1687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1660

1695

1700

Coming down within its narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,693 if Infosys breaks below ₹1,680

₹217 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

218

220

Outlook is turning bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at ₹213 and accumulate on dips.

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

126

128

Near a support. Go long if the stock reverses higher from the support at ₹123. Keep the stop-loss at ₹119

₹2371 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2310

2380

2400

Outlook is bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹2,385 if RIL breaks below the immediate support at ₹2365.

₹433 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

431

427

435

442

Can dip before reversing higher. Go long on a reversal from ₹431. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹426.

₹3880 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3850

3810

3900

3965

Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long position on a break above ₹3,900 with a stop-loss at ₹3,875.

17387 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17370

17340

17400

17440

Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17,400. Keep the stop-loss at 17,370.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 15, 2021

technical analysis
