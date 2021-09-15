Day Trading Guide for September 15, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1550 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1562
|
1580
Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support at ₹1,545. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,555
₹1687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1660
1695
|
1700
Coming down within its narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,693 if Infosys breaks below ₹1,680
₹217 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
218
|
220
Outlook is turning bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at ₹213 and accumulate on dips.
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
126
|
128
Near a support. Go long if the stock reverses higher from the support at ₹123. Keep the stop-loss at ₹119
₹2371 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2310
2380
|
2400
Outlook is bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹2,385 if RIL breaks below the immediate support at ₹2365.
₹433 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
431
427
435
|
442
Can dip before reversing higher. Go long on a reversal from ₹431. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹426.
₹3880 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3850
3810
3900
|
3965
Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long position on a break above ₹3,900 with a stop-loss at ₹3,875.
17387 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17370
17340
17400
|
17440
Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17,400. Keep the stop-loss at 17,370.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...