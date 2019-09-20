Day Trading Guide for September 20, 2019

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1100 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1090
1080
1110
1122
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,090 levels
₹821 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
815
807
828
835
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹828 levels
₹236 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
239
242
Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
121
118
127
130
Consider initiating fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹121 levels
₹1178 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1165
1150
1195
1210
The stock reached a key support last session. Sell on rallies while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,195 levels
₹274 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
269
262
280
285
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹280 levels
₹2102 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2120
2140
The near-term stance is bearish for the stock of TCS. Go short if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,120 levels
10711 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10660
10610
10760
10810
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,760 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
