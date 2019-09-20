Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 20, 2019

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1100 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1090

1080

1110

1122

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,090 levels

 

₹821 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

815

807

828

835

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹828 levels

 

₹236 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

239

242

Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels

 

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

127

130

Consider initiating fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹121 levels

 

₹1178 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1165

1150

1195

1210

The stock reached a key support last session. Sell on rallies while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,195 levels

 

₹274 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

269

262

280

285

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹280 levels

 

₹2102 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2120

2140

The near-term stance is bearish for the stock of TCS. Go short if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,120 levels

 

10711 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10660

10610

10760

10810

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,760 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 20, 2019
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7