Mutual Funds

Fund Call

Franklin India Feeder - Franklin US Opportunities Fund: A good bet on US stocks

Anand Kalyanaraman | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

The fund-of-fund has delivered well over long periods

Franklin Templeton would have disappointed many investors in its debt funds with the freeze and wind-up announcement of six schemes in April.

But it would not be fair to paint all the schemes of the fund house with the same unflattering brush.

Some of its equity schemes have done well over long periods and hold good potential. Among these is Franklin India Feeder - Franklin US Opportunities Fund.

The open-ended fund-of-fund invests in the units of Franklin US Opportunities Fund. The latter is an overseas Franklin Templeton fund that primarily invests in US stocks. Franklin India Feeder fund has a mandate to invest at least 95 per cent of its corpus in Franklin US Opportunities.

In line with this, the corpus of Franklin India Feeder is fully invested in Franklin US Opportunities as of April 2020. The fund is among the best performers in the category of Indian funds investing in global stocks.

As of May 27, it sports a rupee return of nearly 29 per cent over the past year, and annualised returns of about 20 per cent, 13 per cent and 17 per cent over the past three, five and seven years, respectively.

Since its inception in 2012, the fund’s annualised return has been about 18 per cent.

Portfolio

The underlying fund, Franklin US Opportunities, is benchmarked to the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The fund can invest across market-caps, but its holdings are mostly in large-cap US stocks (about 82 per cent as of April 2020).

The fund’s portfolio has more than 80 stocks; its major holding is in technology stocks, with exposure to other sectors, too, such as financial services, healthcare, consumer cyclical, communication services and industrials.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include Amazon, Microsoft, Mastercard, Visa, SBA Communications, Apple, ServiceNow, Alphabet, CoStar Group and Adobe. Many of these stocks have done well over the past few years.

There are good reasons why Indian investors should consider having some exposure to foreign stocks.

One, given that global markets do not often move lock-step, geographical diversification can help shield their portfolio from volatility in a single, local market, say India.

Next, some niche opportunities such as cutting-edge technology stocks are available only in global markets.

Also, the general downward trend of the rupee vis-à-vis major global currencies, such as the US dollar, aids its returns on global stocks.

Franklin India Feeder - Franklin US Opportunities Fund’s positive return over the past year — in contrast to the negative returns posted by many domestic funds — highlights the benefits of global diversification.

The underlying fund has delivered positive returns in USD terms, and the rupee return in the feeder fund has been enhanced by the weakness in the Indian currency.

Go for SIPs, not lump sum

But caution is warranted. The US stock market has had a strong run over the past few years and also staged a good recovery from its lows in March. Given the ongoing uncertainties and challenges to economic growth due to Covid-19, and the possibility of a flare-up in tensions between the US and China, weakness in the US stock market cannot be ruled out.

Also, currency movements are unpredictable. Besides, there have been periods in the past when the Indian market has done better than the US market.

So, you may be better off investing in Franklin India Feeder - Franklin US Opportunities Fund regularly through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route rather than in lump sums. This will help you take advantage of market falls, if any, to reduce your overall cost of acquisition. There could be pain in the short and medium term.

Have a long-term horizon of at least five years and invest a part of your money (say, 5-10 per cent of your portfolio); don’t go overboard looking at past returns. Keep expectations tempered.

Published on May 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Your Fund Portfolio
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.