Nippon MF appoints Rupesh Patel and Hideaki Masago to key positions

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Nippon Life India Asset Management has appointed Rupesh Patel as Senior Fund Manager in Equity Investments and Hideaki Masago as Deputy Chief Risk Officer.
In his earlier role, Patel worked with Tata Mutual Fund as senior fund manager (equities), where he managed some of the flagship equity funds such as midcap growth, large cap, tax savings and infrastructure funds since 2008.
Also read: How Sebi’s latest risk matrix promises value-add for debt MF investors
Patel brings 19 years of diverse experience across equity investments, equity re-investments, credit risk assessment and evaluation of infrastructure projects. He is a civil engineering graduate and an MBA in Finance from Sardar Patel University.
Patel is the third new addition to the team after Pranay Sinha, a senior fixed income manager from Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Amar Kalkundrikar, a senior equity fund manager from HDFC Mutual Fund.
Masago, who joined NAM India as Deputy Chief Risk Officer, has been working with Nippon Life Group, Japan for around 25 years and has experience across various areas such as risk management, capital markets & treasury, overseas business planning and operation, at Nippon Life Insurance and Nissay Asset Management, Japan. He has a Bachelors’ degree in Economics from Osaka University, Japan.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...