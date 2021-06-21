Nippon MF appoints Rupesh Patel and Hideaki Masago to key positions

Nippon Life India Asset Management has appointed Rupesh Patel as Senior Fund Manager in Equity Investments and Hideaki Masago as Deputy Chief Risk Officer.

In his earlier role, Patel worked with Tata Mutual Fund as senior fund manager (equities), where he managed some of the flagship equity funds such as midcap growth, large cap, tax savings and infrastructure funds since 2008.

Patel brings 19 years of diverse experience across equity investments, equity re-investments, credit risk assessment and evaluation of infrastructure projects. He is a civil engineering graduate and an MBA in Finance from Sardar Patel University.

Patel is the third new addition to the team after Pranay Sinha, a senior fixed income manager from Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Amar Kalkundrikar, a senior equity fund manager from HDFC Mutual Fund.

Masago, who joined NAM India as Deputy Chief Risk Officer, has been working with Nippon Life Group, Japan for around 25 years and has experience across various areas such as risk management, capital markets & treasury, overseas business planning and operation, at Nippon Life Insurance and Nissay Asset Management, Japan. He has a Bachelors’ degree in Economics from Osaka University, Japan.