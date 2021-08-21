Why investors can consider DSP Flexi Cap

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Investors with a moderate risk appetite who prefer the stability of large-caps with a dollop of mid- and small-caps in a single equity portfolio can consider DSP Flexi Cap (erstwhile DSP Equity). The scheme can be part of investors’ core portfolio, in view of the fund’s seasoned track record of over 24 years, steady performance and management of downsides.
The previously multi-cap fund became a flexi-cap scheme with effect from January 2021. A flexicap structure, arguably, enjoys the most unconstrained investment mandate among peers given the freedom to move across large-, mid- and small-caps without restriction. DSP Flexi Cap’s broader investment strategy fits well with this, as it aims to seek out profit opportunities while remaining market-cap agnostic.
Over the last few years, large-caps have anchored the fund’s portfolio with allocation ranging 57-75 per cent. The fund uses mid-caps (currently 29 per cent) and small-caps (13 per cent) exposure to add zing to returns, while loading up on cash (7-9 per cent) during volatile/bearish market conditions such as March/April 2020 and October 2018.
This, along with its predisposition towards large-caps, helped the scheme contain downside during downturns in years such as 2008, 2011 and 2015.
However, this defensive attribute has not meant the fund will not do well in bull markets. For example, the fund outperformed in the bull market of 2017.
During the market fall in March 2020, the fund’s equity holdings were only at around 93 per cent, and remained in that range until May and hence it partly missed the initial leg of the rally. But since then it has recovered lost ground. The fund has beaten its benchmark i.e. Nifty 500 TRI, as also bettered the category average over 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ended August 17, 2021.
DSP Flexi Cap has not given negative returns for five years or more in terms of rolling returns on a daily basis since inception. In the last three years (monthly basis), it has managed downsides well and also captured upsides. A Downside Capture Ratio of 93 per cent (below 100 per cent) implies it has fallen less during periods when the benchmark index fell.
The scheme has also captured more of the upside (Upside Capture Ratio of 103 per cent) during times when the index rose.
The fund’s investment philosophy is to buy quality businesses and remain invested for the long term with a bottom-up approach. It uses market corrections to add to quality business at lower prices.
It builds the portfolio on core and tactical approach in which the core portfolio is constructed on long-term themes. The fund’s allocation to mid-caps and small-caps is higher than flexicap category, which gives it a more pro-cyclical tilt.
Of the total allocation, core portfolio is in the 75-80 per cent range while the tactical portfolio is in the band of 20-25 per cent. DSP Flexi Cap usually holds a portfolio of 50-60 stocks. At present, its top five stocks account for 27 per cent weight.
The portfolio is growth-oriented, with a price to earnings of nearly 52 times, which is higher than that of larger peers such as Kotak Flexicap and HDFC Flexi Cap.
Since 2016, the fund has increased and has significant exposure in the financials, healthcare and materials sector. Given the financials are top sector choice, the fund has bet on better-placed companies such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank. The combined allocation to top three sectors i.e. financials, construction and technology, is 49.6 per cent. Key stock holdings include ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Ultratech Cement.
When compared with the flexi cap category, the fund is overweight financials, construction, automobile and chemicals. On the other hand, it is underweight technology, healthcare, energy and metals.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...