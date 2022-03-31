Axis Bank-Citi deal: Valuation a bit expensive, but will bolster growth for Axis Bank

One plus one should be greater than two - that’s the basic criteria for judging the efficacy of any M&A transaction. Axis Bank–Citi’s proposed deal checks this box.

For the Rs 12,300 crore that Axis Bank is expected to shell out to acquire Citibank India’s retail business, here’s what it gets in return – four per cent increase in loan book (credit cards, mortgage, personal & ready credit loans, asset-backed finance and small business banking all included), 31 per cent jump in its credit cards base, seven per cent increase in its deposit base (12 per cent to its CASA or current account–savings accounts) and Rs 1.1 lakh crore accretion to its Axis Burgundy brand.

While the deal values Citi’s business at 2x its book value -- which is at a slight premium to Axis Bank’s consolidated valuations 1.8x FY22 estimated price to book -- the gain from the deal outweighs the cost even if it means a potential capital burn of 180 basis points as capital adequacy may reduce to 13 per cent from the present 15.8 per cent.

The transaction is expected to conclude by end of FY23 – that’s about a year from now. But given that it is earnings accretive, the deal will be positive for its return ratios. Return on assets and return on equity are estimated at 1.6 per cent and 16.1 per cent respectively in FY24. That’s a near doubling from FY21 levels of 0.8 per cent ROA and 8.2 per cent ROE. This is after factoring for a Rs 1,800-crore increase in interest outflow to bring Citi’s savings account customers (offered 2.5 per cent interest) at par with Axis Bank at 3–3.5 per cent. There’s also a one-time hit to the balance sheet for goodwill amortisation estimated at 10 per cent of Axis Bank’s FY23 book value.

Accelerates growth

Axis Bank has come in for much criticism for the recent slowdown in growth; given the bank’s approach of calibrated and cautious growth, in the current scenario, an organic expansion of book may have been challenging. This would be particularly true in case of the credit cards business. Axis Bank’s market share (volume-wise) has almost stagnated at 12 per cent in the last two years, despite the market leader HDFC Bank being forced out of business for a few months until August 2021; an opportunity well-captured by its immediate competitors such as SBI Cards and ICICI Bank. Therefore, Axis Bank shopping a relatively high-quality book accelerates growth momentum. What’s more, the bank gets to grow the segment it wants to. In the last three years, Axis Bank has increased its focus on premium and high-net worth individuals. Its Burgundy offerings are aimed at this segment. Citi, with a high focus on a similar set of customers, will complement Axis Bank’s strategy, cementing its position as No. 3 player in the affluent market segment of the wealth management business.

Risks to consider

The Axis Bank stock has been a huge underperformer with gains of just 9 per cent in a year. The stock price has marginally dipped by two per cent in the last three years, whereas peers such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have gained 25–30 per cent during this period. ICICI Bank has returned over 80 per cent gains in three years. Amitabh Chaudhry, within months of taking charge as MD & CEO of the bank, assured investors of an 18 per cent ROE by FY22. The bank’s ROE for the nine months ended December 2021 was around 11 per cent, way short of the target set. The Citi deal by itself doesn’t take the bank to the aspired number. As mentioned above, the deal is expected to take ROE to 16.1 per cent by FY24. This means that in addition to the Citibank acquisition, Axis Bank’s loan book must also grow in the teens alongside, if the internal target on ROE has to be reached.

While Citi holds a good brand recall, its overall market share, and for credit cards, in specific, has dipped from 10 per cent to 3.6 per cent in the last four years. Axis Bank’s immediate focus should be on arresting the fall and merging Citi’s customers with itself to provide seamless services. This is critical for retention of Citi’s existing customer base.

The deal entails 180 basis points of capital consumption, and this would mean a faster than estimated capital raise for the bank. Chaudhry has already done two rounds of equity infusions since FY20, both were at a discount to the prevailing market prices, Acquiring Citi’s retail business may not lead to an immediate expansion in valuation for Axis Bank.