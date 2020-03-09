It’s a jackpot: At $32/barrel of crude, govt will save whopping $52 billion in crude import bill

The oil market is in a tailspin. Brent crude prices have cracked to $32/barrel today, down 25 per cent from Friday’s close, following Saudi Arabia starting a price war with Russia by dropping its selling prices sharply. Goldman Sachs is now predicting the price to fall to $20/barrel if the war between OPEC members exacerbates and it fails to reach a deal on production cuts. According to a Reuters report, Saudi Arabia is preparing to increase its production above the 10 million barrels per day mark; the current production is 9.7 million barrels per day and there is capacity to ramp it up to 12.5 million barrels per day.

Oil prices have been falling following slump in demand due to shutdown in China on the coronavirus outbreak.

This, however, has come as good news for India that has been struggling to manage its current account deficit.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude which averaged $71/barrel in April last year, dropped to $59.7/barrel in October and down further to $51.03/barrel last week. The current drop in prices, if factored in, will see costs coming down further.

India’s crude oil imports have been increasing every year, adding to the already stressed financials of the government. In 2018-19, the country imported 226.498 million tonnes of crude oil. If we assume the same quantity of imports for 2020-21, at $50/barrel, the import bill would be $83 billion – lower than the $111. 9 billion in 2018-19 and the estimated $105 billion for 2019-20. At the current price of $32/barrel, the import bill will be $53 billion, letting the Indian government save a whopping $52 billion compared to 2019-20.

Now, that’s a tidy sum for the government to make good its deficit in the current account.

Even if the current level of $32/barrel doesn’t sustain, and it settles around $40-45/barrel, that will be good news. It will reduce prices at the fuel pump for consumers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be seen willing to cut rates as inflation may slide.

Help cool down inflation

The drop in crude prices will help nail down the rising consumer price inflation. In January, the CPI was at 7.52 per cent (YoY), the highest since May 2014, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Inflation in the category of vegetables was at 50.08 per cent and in pulses at 16.71 per cent. Fuel inflation in January was 3.58 per cent, up from 0.63 per cent in December. Now, with crude prices dropping sharply, it will bring down overall inflation, bringing respite to consumers.