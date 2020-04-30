Many big-bang announcements by RIL to drive debt-reduction plans

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Several significant announcements have accompanied RIL’s March 2020 quarter results declaration. One, the massive size of the rights issue — ₹53,125 crore — in the ratio of one rights share for every 15 existing shares should give the company’s debt reduction plan a strong boost. The rights issue price of ₹1,257 a share is at a discount of about 14 per cent to RIL’s current stock price of ₹1,467 — this should see good participation from public shareholders. The promoters who own 50.03 per cent stake in the company will be subscribing to their full entitlement of the rights issue and have said that they will also subscribe to all the unsubscribed portion — this could see their shareholding in the company rise.
The rights issue, along with the recent deal to sell about 10 per cent in Jio Platforms to Facebook for ₹43,574 crore helps the company’s plan to become net-debt free by March 2021. Its net debt as on March 2020 is about ₹1.6 lakh crore. RIL plans to complete capital raise of over ₹1.04-lakh crore by the June 2020 quarter — this will include the rights issue, Facebook investment and the previous investment by BP. Also, other global investors have also expressed interest in buying stake in Jio Platforms.
Significantly, RIL also said that the due diligence by Saudi Aramco to buy 20 per cent in the oil-to-chemicals business is on track. Given the crash in oil prices, there was increased scepticism about this deal that was supposed to bring in about ₹1-lakh crore. In this context, RIL’s announcement of its plan to carve out the oil-to-chemicals business holds significance. Seen together, all these measures should assuage concerns about RIL’s debt reduction plans in the face of the turmoil in the oil market, even if the Aramco deal is delayed or does not eventually go through. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.74 times.
The March quarter consolidated profit of RIL fell about 37 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,546 crore. This was mainly due to the company providing for non-cash inventory holding losses during the quarter of ₹4,245 crore due to the crash in oil prices impacting inventory valuation. But for this, RIL managed to post profit growth of 3.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹10,813 crore.
A strong show by the digital business (operating profit up 54 per cent y-o-y) and a good showing by the retail business (operating profit up about 20 per cent y-o-y) and refining business (operating profit up about 28 per cent) helped offset the significant decline in profit (about 43 per cent) in the petrochemicals business. But the Covid-19 related disruption and crash in prices of petro-products may hurt the refining, petchem and a good portion of the retail business in the June 2020 quarter and beyond.
Interestingly, RIL has identified ‘financial services’ as a separate business segment from the March.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...