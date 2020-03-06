Retail investors in YES Bank catch a falling knife, lose ₹2,500 crore on Friday

Small investors who bet their money on YES Bank stock are in the lurch now. The stock witnessed a free-fall in the bourses on Friday. It opened at ₹33.20, slipped to as low as ₹5.55, and was trading at ₹16.95 at 1.35 pm. While there have been assurances from the bank all along of finding an investor, the plans appear to have fallen through. On Thursday, the RBI announced it was placing the bank under moratorium.

According to data with the exchanges, as of end-December 2019, of the total shareholding in the bank, 47.9 per cent was with retail individual shareholders.

In a rush to make some quick money, retail investors seem to have have burnt their fingers in the stock. Last June, the total retail individual shareholding in the stock was at 20.46 per cent. It looks like retail investors have taken up shares sold by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutions, giving them an exit.

Sample this: In June 2019, the total shareholding of FPIs in YES Bank stock was 33.69 per cent, while that of mutual funds was 6.59 per cent and insurance companies, 10.08 per cent (LIC’s holding alone was 8.87 per cent). Retail investors together held 20.46 per cent.

However, end-December 2019 data from BSE show a very different picture. While retail investors’ holding had almost doubled to 47.9 per cent, that of FPIs had more than halved to 15.17 per cent, and that of MFs and insurance companies had fallen respectively to 5.09 per cent and 8.24 per cent (LIC’s 8.06 per cent).

In June, the stock price of YES Bank was around ₹110 a share.