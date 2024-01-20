#Nifty40 and #NiftyBank have seen a sharp fall last week. The bounce seen in the second half of the week lacks strength. So, they may not sustain. Resistances are there to cap the upside on the #Nifty and #BankNifty. We expect both the #Nifty and #NiftyBankindex to remain under pressure and see more fall in the coming weeks. Any further rise from here will be short-lived.
The #DowJones on the other hand is looking bullish. It can outperform the Indian markets.
The outlook for the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index is negative.
#Nifty has resistance in the 21,650-21,750 region. Support is at 21,400. A break below it can take the #Nifty down to 21,000.
#NiftyBank index has strong resistance at 46,300 and then at 47,000-47,100. The #niftybankindex can fall to 45,000 first and then 44,200-44,000. This fall can happen either from 46,300 itself or after an extended rise to 47,000-47,100
#DowJones is looking bullish. It has got strong supports around 37,500 and 37,100. The #DowJones can rise to 38,250-38,350 this week. The price thereafter will need a close watch.
