How to get back your entire term insurance premium

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Two neighbours’ daily routine of watering plants leads to an interesting conversation
Bindu: These plants give back much more than the time and care we invest in them.
Sindu: Yes. Speaking of giving back, have you heard of the concept of return of premium or ROP in life insurance plans?
Bindu: No. What is it?
Sindu: It is literally what the name means. ROP is where the term plan returns the entire premium paid (excluding tax) during the policy term . A few insurers even return 110-150 per cent of premium paid.
Bindu: Wait. Did you say term plan? Terms plans don’t given any kind of returns to the policyholders. It is a pure risk cover. The policy terminates after the policy term.
Sindu: Yes, exactly. Many policyholders who survive the policy term feel they don’t get anything in return. So for them, term plan with ROP (TROP) variant was introduced.
Bindu: How does it work?
Sindu: Most insurers offer TROP as a rider or optional cover. Upon payment of additional premium, you can buy this cover. Here, you get life cover during the policy term and if you survive the policy term, 100 per cent total premium paid including underwriting extra premium (if any) under the base policy will be paid at the end of the policy term and the policy will terminate.
Bindu: Great! Do we get tax breaks on this as well?
Sindu: Tax benefits available on regular life insurance policies under Section 80C can be availed on ROP term plans too. Maturity benefit, i.e., the premium that is returned, is eligible for tax exemption under Section 10 (10 D). And, unlike the regular term covers, under TROP, the policy becomes paid-up. That is, if you stop paying the premium, the policy will continue to cover you till end of the policy term for a reduced sum assured (SA).
Bindu: Well, this is good!
Sindu: Yes. It appears to be. But hold your horses. There are a few things to keep in mind. One, the premium for this return of premium variant is higher than the plain- vanilla cover. Two, you get only the premium paid for the base cover. That is, if you had opted for any optional or rider covers such as accidental death benefit, critical illness riders or joint life, you will not get back the amount paid. And three, ROP has to be selected at the inception of the policy.
Bindu: Basically, if I don’t mind spending the extra money, then I can go for this cover. It not only protects my family in my absence during the policy term but gives me a financial cushion at the end of the policy term. It is not so bad.
Sindu: True that. But it is still expensive for a term cover. Instead, you can always invest that extra money paid as premium in alternate platforms and consider a plain-vanilla term cover. After all, insurance is for protection.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...