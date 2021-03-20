Product review: Axis Securities’ YIELD platform

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
To make investing in bonds and debentures easier, Axis Securities launched a new online platform ‘YIELD’ early this month. Customers of Axis Securities can use YIELD to buy and sell bonds in the secondary market.
YIELD enables customers of Axis Securities to invest in a range of corporate bonds (rated A and above) trading in the secondary market. The bonds purchased on the platform can also be sold here.
Today, when you buy / sell bonds through your trading account with a broker, the transaction goes through based on the volumes available on the stock exchanges. Axis Securities has empanelled large wealth management firms (that deal in bonds) on its platform. It is the inventory of bonds available for sale with these firms that is aggregated and displayed on the YIELD platform.
For each bond, YIELD shows you the face value, current price (‘minimum investment’), coupon rate, yield to maturity (‘yield’), maturity date, frequency of interest payment, among other details. You can also see whether the bond is tax-free or taxable and perpetual or not. The platform also shows you the stream of cash flows from a bond over its entire tenure. The periodic interest payments each year and the final maturity amount to be received in the end, are shown diagrammatically for each bond. YIELD also allows you to compare different bonds with each other as also with fixed deposits from a few select banks including SBI.
While YIELD offers the prospect of better liquidity (larger volumes) that HNI bond investors may require, it may not offer any significant advantage to small retail investors who can, therefore, continue to trade with their existing brokers. YIELD gives Axis Securities’ customers access to bonds available with large wealth management firms (which is besides what is available on the exchanges) thereby providing them greater liquidity.
The platform also offers the advantage of one-time KYC (know your customer) to investors. According to Vamsi Krishna, Head- Products & Marketing, Axis Securities, once your KYC with Axis Securities is complete, all your purchases through YIELD are simply conducted based on that. You don’t require a separate KYC for bond transactions with every bond house. Existing customers of Axis Securities can use the platform at no additional cost. Note that, though, as on date, you can use YIELD to sell only those bonds that have been bought on the platform.
Furthermore, today, with the cheapest bond on the platform priced at around ₹2 lakh and many others at ₹10 lakh, per bond, the platform is not suited to the needs of small investors. Axis Securities plans to introduce bonds of smaller denominations in future. Retail investors can invest in tax-free and taxable bonds of significantly small denominations via their trading accounts with other brokerages as also with Axis Securities (outside of the YIELD platform).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...