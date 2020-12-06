Readers’ Feedback

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
The following comments are with reference to the announcement on Portfolio coming out on Sundays instead of Mondays.
Great news! BusinessLine back on Sundays from December 6.
—Saranathan Rengachary
Waiting for this. Not for nothing we call it ‘The White Paper on Business’. Keep up the good work.
—@kanvindev
Looking forward to it. BL is a great source of business and financial news.
—Ragavendhra Perumall
I would like to thank you for changing the Portfolio section to Sunday instead of Monday in BL. This was also my and many other readers’ wish.
—Raghavendra KS
Good move. Hope it is available to online subscribers, too.
—Aakash Rungta
Our response: Of course! You can read it online at thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/
...
This is with reference to the Big Story ‘Your I-T return ready reckoner’ published on November 30. With respect to the LTCG (long-term capital gains) on equity shares, the I-T Department clarification says that we have to fill up all the share transaction details only for grandfathering purpose.But there is no place to put the LTCG calculations in one simple step. That means everyone has to provide all the transactions undertaken throughout the year, and that is a seriously tedious task.
—Sree Hari Kulkarni
Our response: Transaction-wise details on LTCG have to be keyed in the ITR form for assets purchased before January 31, 2018. As per G Srinivas, Managing Partner, Brahmayya & Co, Bengaluru, there is an option to fill the consolidated amount for the sale of capital assets purchased after January 31, 2018. However, there is no option to fill the consolidated amount for the sale of capital assets purchased before January 31, 2018..
…
The below comment is with respect to the story ‘Why you should hold the stock of Shree Cements’ published on November 30.
How do you write such good articles! Even your articles related to banking are amazing. I used to read the BusinessLine online edition, but then stopped it. Now, I’ll restart the same.
—Melwin Mathew
...
This is regarding the story ‘DSP Value Fund NFO: Value investing, with exposure to global stocks’ published on November 30. The story was clear and informative and drove me to learn a few terms you used in the story (TRI, P/B, P/E ROE, Debt & Money Market Instruments, etc).
—Adarsh
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...