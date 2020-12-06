Readers’ Feedback

The following comments are with reference to the announcement on Portfolio coming out on Sundays instead of Mondays.

Great news! BusinessLine back on Sundays from December 6.

—Saranathan Rengachary

Waiting for this. Not for nothing we call it ‘The White Paper on Business’. Keep up the good work.

—@kanvindev

Looking forward to it. BL is a great source of business and financial news.

—Ragavendhra Perumall

I would like to thank you for changing the Portfolio section to Sunday instead of Monday in BL. This was also my and many other readers’ wish.

—Raghavendra KS

Good move. Hope it is available to online subscribers, too.

—Aakash Rungta

Our response: Of course! You can read it online at thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

This is with reference to the Big Story ‘Your I-T return ready reckoner’ published on November 30. With respect to the LTCG (long-term capital gains) on equity shares, the I-T Department clarification says that we have to fill up all the share transaction details only for grandfathering purpose.But there is no place to put the LTCG calculations in one simple step. That means everyone has to provide all the transactions undertaken throughout the year, and that is a seriously tedious task.

—Sree Hari Kulkarni

Our response: Transaction-wise details on LTCG have to be keyed in the ITR form for assets purchased before January 31, 2018. As per G Srinivas, Managing Partner, Brahmayya & Co, Bengaluru, there is an option to fill the consolidated amount for the sale of capital assets purchased after January 31, 2018. However, there is no option to fill the consolidated amount for the sale of capital assets purchased before January 31, 2018..

The below comment is with respect to the story ‘Why you should hold the stock of Shree Cements’ published on November 30.

How do you write such good articles! Even your articles related to banking are amazing. I used to read the BusinessLine online edition, but then stopped it. Now, I’ll restart the same.

—Melwin Mathew

This is regarding the story ‘DSP Value Fund NFO: Value investing, with exposure to global stocks’ published on November 30. The story was clear and informative and drove me to learn a few terms you used in the story (TRI, P/B, P/E ROE, Debt & Money Market Instruments, etc).

—Adarsh