Readers say

This is in the context of the Big Story titled ‘Unlock your investment plans from home’ dated August 15, 2020. Would like to say that the article had an excellent coverage.

Girraj Sharan

This is in the context of the Big Story titled ‘What lies ahead for the rupee?’ that appeared in BusinessLine on August 10. I am willing to bet against the rupee. The fundamentals of the Indian economy are weak. In the equity market, it is one stock that has pulled the index up; domestic institutions, led by government desire, have driven the rally. Barring the monsoon, I don’t see any positive. Most States still have lockdowns in force in some form or other. Dollar weakness is partly due to approaching US polls. It is difficult to share your optimism.

Ramanujam P B

I read the article titled ‘Gold ETFs eye futures for that extra edge’ dated August 3, 2020. It deserves praise for adding a cautionary takeaway. The article could have added more value if it had mentioned the face value and the present NAV in the table carried in the story.

N Mukunda Kumar

