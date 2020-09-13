Readers Say

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
This is in the context of a story titled ‘Why you shouldn’t delay repaying loans anymore’ that appeared in BusinessLine on September 6. It says: “Can you pay the entire EMIs pertaining to the moratorium period at one go to lessen the pain? If you have ample funds, that would seem a prudent move but it is likely that your bank may not allow such repayments. According to HDFC Bank website, the unpaid EMIs cannot be paid in lump sum.” What could be the economic reasoning for such a restriction by the bank?
Anil K Sood
Our response: Even in the case of normal loans, one cannot make lump-sum partial payments. At best, loan can be foreclosed after paying certain charges. This is essential for ALM ,or asset-liability management, by banks — loans and deposits coming up for payment at a specific time. Too much uncertainty in loan repayments can be hard to manage.
This is in the context of the story titled ‘What makes Petronet LNG a good bet over the long term’ that appeared in BusinessLine on August 23. It is indeed an insightful analysis . The key to boost revenues and profitability is the Kochi-Manglore pipeline and the associated network. It has taken ages for its completion due to various factors.
Vishal Kelkar
I thank you for responding to my query ‘What is indexation? How is it calculated? What is its relevance for tax treatment of STCG/LTCG in mutual funds?’ that appeared in BusinessLine on August 30. For better understanding for investors, students and academicians, certain concepts, including financial modelling, rental discounting, short-term money market instruments, index funds and G-Sec yields, may be explained in the coming days, highlighting their application, present trends and the precautions to be adopted by investors.
AS Venkata Rao
The BusinessLine Star Track MF Rating of MF is really good. It is unique as the star rating comprises rolling returns, downside risk and also one-year performance. It would be more helpful if the data was downloadable in excel format. Request you to rate overnight funds and liquid funds as well.
Raghavendra
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints
