SEBI revamps risk-o-meter for mutual funds

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
In continuation with its earlier measures, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has come out with a detailed framework for evaluation and disclosure of risk associated with investing in mutual funds.
The securities market regulator has added one more level of risk ‘Very High’ to the existing five levels - Low, Moderately Low, Moderate, Moderately High and High – for depicting the associated risk with a mutual fund scheme.
More significantly, SEBI has introduced a detailed methodology for evaluating this risk. Under the existing system, risk in a mutual fund scheme is gauged (and displayed in the factsheet) in terms of the risk to the principal. This essentially boils down to the risk level depending on the scheme category. So, for instance, a short-term debt fund falls in the low-risk category, whereas a large-cap equity fund falls in a relatively higher risk category. A mid-cap equity fund would be riskier still.
Once the new methodology takes effect, the risk level of each mutual fund scheme will be evaluated based on its actual portfolio composition and not merely the category to which it belongs.
Also, the risk will be evaluated after taking into account several factors and not simply the risk to principal. For example, debt securities in a scheme portfolio are to be evaluated based on credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. For equity holdings, the market cap, stock volatility and liquidity will have to be considered. The final risk level will be based on an average of the scores on each parameter.
Further, fund houses will have to do the risk evaluation monthly and communicate to investors any change in the risk level of a scheme.
While these are all steps in the right direction for investors, one needs to see how a more detailed and quantitative risk evaluation process gets finally reflected in the overall risk label (six levels) of a scheme. Further, investors may have to be prepared for possible monthly changes in the risk level of schemes they have invested in and a need to take a call on their investment.
The new changes will come into effect from 1 January 2021 for all existing and to be launched schemes.
In another circular, SEBI has asked mutual funds to rename their existing dividend schemes from 1 April 2021 onwards. Dividend Payout will be renamed Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option, Dividend Re-investment as Reinvestment of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option and Dividend Transfer Plan as Transfer of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal plan. The intent is to disclose to investors clearly that dividends paid out to them come out of their own investment in the scheme.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...