Your Taxes

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Interest on NHAI capital gain exemption bonds — Sec 54EC bonds — are paid on April 1 every year. I invested in these bonds in August 2019 and will receive my first interest on April 1, 2020, and thereon on April 1 every year. Should I declare this interest in my tax returns on accrual basis in FY2019-20 or can I declare it on receipt/cash basis in FY2020-21? Or can I choose between cash/receipt basis or accrual basis and follow the same rule every year?
A Venkat
The interest earned on NHAI capital gains exemption bonds is taxable under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’. No tax at source would be deducted by NHAI from the interest on these bonds.
Section 145 of the Income Tax Actstates that Income from Other Sources must be computed on the regular accounting methods followed by the assessee. It can be either cash or mercantile system of accounting.
Further, the Central government has notified Income Computation and Disclosure Standards (ICDS) to be followed while computing the income which are applicable to all assessee’s (other than an individual or a Hindu undivided family who is not required to get their accounts of the previous year audited in accordance with the provisions of Section 44B of the I-T Act).
Assuming you are not required to get your accounts audited as mentioned above, you may offer the interest earned on these bonds using the same method followed by you for your other income sources (for example, bank interest) falling under this head of income.
If interest on these bonds is your only income from other sources, you may select between receipt basis or accrual basis and follow the same method every year.
My private sector employer has a policy with LIC for superannuation benefits. I have resigned before completing 58 years (the age of superannuation in the organisation). My questions are:
1. Can I commute the whole or a part of my pension as I have resigned before completing 58 years, or is this irrelevant?
2. I also receive gratuity, and hence taxability of commuted value of pension would fall under Section 10(10A)(ii)(a) of the Income Tax Act. My understanding of tax exemption is as follows: a) If I opt to commute 100 per cent of my pension, one-third of the amount would be exempt from tax and I have to pay tax on the rest. b) If I opt to commute only one-third of my pension, the whole of the one-third value so commuted will be exempt from tax. Is this correct? Will the resignation before completing 58 years affect tax exemption under b) above and would I be required to pay tax on the one-third of the pension commuted?
Ramkumar R
I understand and presume that you are covered under the approved superannuation scheme (approved under the provisions of the I-T Act) of your employer for which a policy has been taken to provide annuity/pension benefits through the Life Insurance Corporation of India.
Commutation of benefits under a pension/annuity policy can be done only after attaining the superannuation age (as defined in the superannuation scheme)
In case you wish to withdraw the contributions (including interest accrued thereon) before attaining the specified superannuation age, the complete amount can be withdrawn, which shall be taxable in your hands, and your employer shall be liable to deduct tax at source (TDS) at the applicable tax slab rates for you.
However, if you would withdraw the amount upon attaining the specified superannuation age (which can be taken as 58 years), you shall be eligible to commute one-third of the amount of annuity (if you are eligible to receive gratuity). Else, you may commute half of the annuity amount. The amount so commuted shall be exempt from tax under Section 10(10A).
The writer is a practising chartered accountant.
Send your queries to [email protected]
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Good asset-liability position makes the firm stand out in a stressed environment
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...