Your Taxes

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
I am a senior citizen. I borrowed ₹5 lakh in January 2005 from my brother. Subsequently, in June 2005, I conveyed my residential property to my brother through a sale deed, accepting the borrowed money as consideration. I have been occupying the property as a tenant ever since. Now, my son, who is an NRI, proposes to get the property back in September 2020 from my brother through a sale deed, paying ₹19 lakh as consideration. The government-approved fair value is ₹17.6 lakh. My brother is also a senior citizen now and has no income other than interest income of ₹87,000 and rental income of ₹5,000 per month. Your earnest advice is requested on the tax liability for my brother from the transaction. Please also advise how I-T for AY21-22 will have to be computed, taking interest income, and also which ITR form has to be used.
G Joseph
I understand that for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) your brother (who is a senior citizen) will have the following income in his hand: (1) Interest income of ₹87,000, (2) Rental income of ₹30,000 (₹5,000 per month from April 2020 to September 2020), (3) Long-term capital gains (/loss) on sale of immovable property as per below calculation.
As the property was acquired by your brother in FY2005-06, the same qualifies to be a long-term capital asset. I also understand that your brother is expected to qualify to be a Resident and Ordinarily Resident in India for FY2020-21.
*After considering the benefit of progressive slabs (your brother being a senior citizen) and the maximum amount not chargeable to tax being ₹300,000, LTCG (after adjusting the available slab rate benefit) is taxed at the special rate of 20 per cent.
Notes:
a) It has been assumed that the interest income is bank/post office interest.
b) It has been assumed that no other exemption under Section 54/54EC of the Income Tax Act has been claimed.
As per the forms applicable for AY2020-21, for the aforesaid incomes, you are required to file ITR-2.
However, the same shall be subject to AY2021-22 forms (which are released by tax authorities on a year-on-year basis).
The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...