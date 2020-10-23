Personal Finance

Your Taxes

Sanjiv Chaudhary | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

I am a senior citizen. I borrowed ₹5 lakh in January 2005 from my brother. Subsequently, in June 2005, I conveyed my residential property to my brother through a sale deed, accepting the borrowed money as consideration. I have been occupying the property as a tenant ever since. Now, my son, who is an NRI, proposes to get the property back in September 2020 from my brother through a sale deed, paying ₹19 lakh as consideration. The government-approved fair value is ₹17.6 lakh. My brother is also a senior citizen now and has no income other than interest income of ₹87,000 and rental income of ₹5,000 per month. Your earnest advice is requested on the tax liability for my brother from the transaction. Please also advise how I-T for AY21-22 will have to be computed, taking interest income, and also which ITR form has to be used.

G Joseph

I understand that for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) your brother (who is a senior citizen) will have the following income in his hand: (1) Interest income of ₹87,000, (2) Rental income of ₹30,000 (₹5,000 per month from April 2020 to September 2020), (3) Long-term capital gains (/loss) on sale of immovable property as per below calculation.

As the property was acquired by your brother in FY2005-06, the same qualifies to be a long-term capital asset. I also understand that your brother is expected to qualify to be a Resident and Ordinarily Resident in India for FY2020-21.

*After considering the benefit of progressive slabs (your brother being a senior citizen) and the maximum amount not chargeable to tax being ₹300,000, LTCG (after adjusting the available slab rate benefit) is taxed at the special rate of 20 per cent.

Notes:

a) It has been assumed that the interest income is bank/post office interest.

b) It has been assumed that no other exemption under Section 54/54EC of the Income Tax Act has been claimed.

As per the forms applicable for AY2020-21, for the aforesaid incomes, you are required to file ITR-2.

However, the same shall be subject to AY2021-22 forms (which are released by tax authorities on a year-on-year basis).

The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.