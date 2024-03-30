#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have moved up within the broad range that we had mentioned last week. There is room for both the #nifty50 and #niftybank index to move further up from here. However, we insist traders to remain very careful rather than being overly bullish at this point of time.

#Nifty has supports at 22,165 and 21,950. Resistance is at 22,530. A break above it will be bullish for the #nifty50 to see 22,900 and 23,200 on the upside. On the other hand, break below 21,950 can drag the #Nifty down to 21,700 and 21,500

#NiftyBank index has supports at 46,400 and 46,000. Resistance is at 47,400. A break above it can take the #niftybankindex upto 48,000. Broadly, 46,000 to 48,000 will be the trading range. A breakout on either side of this range will determine whether the #NiftyBank index will go up to 49,000 or fall to 45,000.

#DowJones is looking bullish. It can rise to 40,200 this week. A break above it can take the #dowjonesindex up to 40,600 and 40,800. In case the #dowjones turns down from around 40,200, a fall to 39,500 can be seen.

