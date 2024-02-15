Here’s an interesting stock idea: The sideways consolidation that was in place since the beginning of this month has ended, and the stock has resumed its uptrend. We can expect the price to move further up from here in the coming weeks, but the broader trend is up and the scrip is approaching strong support. So, we expect a recovery in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl Today’s Pick to learn more.
