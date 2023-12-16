It is noteworthy to highlight that L&T’s contribution to the upside was more than the next two stocks’ contribution put together.

Also read: How the rupee has held up

The list of best performers in terms of share price returns is different from the above.

Infosys and Reliance gave positive returns but it witnessed net reduction in the index weights.

Only 2 out of 30 constituents posted negative returns in the analysed period.

Note: For this analysis, we have excluded HDFC Ltd due to its merger with HDFC Bank and JSW Steel Ltd due to not being part of the index in April. Weights for Sensex stocks considered as of end-April 2023. Price performance is for the period April 11 - December 14