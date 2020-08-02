Bandu’s Blockbusters

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny’s voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
KPIT Technologies
Jindal SAW
PI Industries
TVS Srichakra
Wockhardt
Here’s your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Resham Banerjee
Last week’s winning stock: Grindwell Norton
Closing price (July 24): ₹482.15
Closing price (July 31): ₹482.25
Return: 0.02%
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...