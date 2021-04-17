Trading pick of the week: Hikal (₹179.6): Buy

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Hikal, a small-cap pharmaceuticals company, at current levels.
The company offers solutions across the life sciences value chain. Since recording a multi-year low at ₹57 in March 2020, the stock had been in an intermediate-term uptrend until it encountered a key resistance at around ₹200 last September.
Thereafter, the stock started to trend downwards and had formed a descending channel pattern. This pattern often forms within a long-term uptrend as a continuation pattern.
As the preceding trend is up for the stock, the descending channel pattern acts as a continuation pattern for the stock. An upside break of the pattern that happened last week is bullish. The stock gained 4.4 per cent on Friday, breaching the upper boundary of the descending channel.
In March this year, the stock took support from the long-term base in the band between ₹140 and ₹143 and also the lower boundary of the pattern and bounced up. Since then, it has been in a short-term uptrend.
While trending up, the stock has surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages in the past week and trades well above them. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region. Both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators feature in the positive territory, implying buying interest. The short to medium-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Hikal.
The recent upside breakthrough of the descending channel pattern is positive from a medium-term perspective and the stock has strength to trend upwards. With a minor pause at ₹200, the stock can trend upwards to reach the price targets of ₹200 and ₹208 over the medium term. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹164.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...