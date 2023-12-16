Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I have one of the best boards in corporate India with the presence of leaders of the industry from several sectors. My founder also sits on the boards of prestigious public and private entities.

2. While my founder had a dream run in his business endeavours for over 30 years since late 80s, he could not capitalise much in recent years’ initiatives.

3. My founder’s family has entrepreneurship running for over 90 years; three branches of the family run three different businesses, well-known in their respective industries.

4. While I have evolved over the last decade through several business exits, acquisitions, demergers, I could not deliver any shareholder returns over the last 5 years.

5. I trade at a single digit PE multiple even in this market. Even if we consider only operating earnings, I trade at a huge discount to both market average as well as industry average.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Sona BLW Precision Forging

Last week’s winner: Arun Abraham