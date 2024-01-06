1. It’s been precisely 40 years since I gained my current identity — which is an abbreviation of the name I was founded with about 100 years ago.

2. I have more than a million retail outlets and about thousand wholesalers but just 2 manufacturing locations in one State due to legacy issues.

3. I have a six-member board with five non-executive members who collectively get remunerated more than the MD & CEO

4. I am unique in that my single largest shareholder is a passive investor though I am controlled by an MNC.

5. Though I had more than 30 per cent ROE last decade, I distributed most of my profits due to lack of reinvestment opportunities. Hence I had single-digit growth in valuation during the same period.

Last week’s stock: Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Last week’s winner: Basundhara Gupta