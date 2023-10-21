Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

I am the largest player in my industry but still a small-cap stock as my industry is extremely fragmented, with less than 10 per cent in organised sector.

My founder has been active in politics for several decades. His entrepreneurial journey is an incredible story, of being successful in 2 distinctly different businesses. Recently, the family produced a biopic on his journey.

My IPO was a phenomenal success but failed to deliver any returns to shareholders over the next 5 years. While I have delivered more than 20 per cent CAGR over the last 5 years, last year was lacklustre considering the benchmark returns.

I did business restructuring recently to focus all my attention to one core business by exiting the rest of the businesses to my promoter. But market still values me less than the buyback price, partly because my promoters sold some stakes to fund purchase of my non-core businesses.

I may be one of the very few businesses in organised sector to have 99 per cent male employees, employing women in my business is still rare.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: CRISIL Ltd

Last week’s winner: Manjeet Kaur