1. I am a top 3 player nationally and top 12 globally, serving more than 200 million customers.

2. I have a dozen members in the board with only one woman director. Almost half of them, seeking reappointment this year, are qualified with IIT/IIM credentials.

3. Over the last 10 years, my equity has gone up more than 10 times with negative return to shareholders.

4. I have more than 50,0000 shareholders holding more than one lakh shares; not sure whether any other Indian company can match this record.

5. My largest shareholder owns more than 10 per cent of India’s market capitalisation and the second-largest non-promoter shareholder is an FII of recent fame.

Last week’s stock: Angel One

Last week’s winner: SV Srinivasan