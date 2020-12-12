Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1I began my life as part of a bank in 90s. A decade later did an IPO, glad it got listed just above offer price.

2Within few years my founders exited. I delivered 500% gain to my shareholders within couple of years, becoming one of the best wealth creation stories of that decade.

3My promoter is a trained pilot, considered a freak when he bought a decommissioned fighter jet MiG.

4In a high growth industry, I have grown earnings at just 5% pa for the last 10 years. No surprise markets are disappointed with no shareholder return for several years now.

5Though I have 28,000 shareholders, just 500 shareholders own 98% of the equity.

Last week’s prize winner:

V Narasimha Shenoy

Last week’s answer:

Sundaram Finance