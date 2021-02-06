Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1India is the largest market for my industry and I am one of the top three players.

2I was so successful in 1970s and 1980s that my founders had to fight take-over attempts. I wasted the next 20 years by getting into several businesses such as software, NBFC and telecom, and bankrupted my balance sheet. I came back like a phoenix, thanks to the focused efforts of the third generation of my founder family.

3I am proud to be debt-free, with cash reserves of more than ₹1,000 crore. I have come a long way since 2005 when I could not meet even ₹50-crore debenture commitment to a bank.

4Around that time my entire board of directors, except the Chairman, had to leave. Today, I can boast of having a top-quality board; one of the board membes counsels the British Queen.

5I have delighted my shareholders by delivering 10 times return in the last five years. They were disappointed in previous 10 years with NIL return.

Last week’s winner:

Baldev Singh Pardesi

Last week’s answer:

SRF