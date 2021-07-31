Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the largest player in my business, serving an industry that India leads globally.

2 I began my life as a JV with an Australian player till my founders bought them out about two decades back with the help of a private equity fund. But I still carry them in my brand.

3 I am one of few Indian listed companies where institutions own about 2/3rds and promoters and public shareholders together own only 1/3rd.

4 My industry is large but hugely fragmented. Currently undergoing disruption due to technology and Covid, hopefully I will succeed in leading the consolidation.

5 Though I got brutally affected by Covid and made a loss last year for the first time in the last decade, I manage to retain my valuation, a sign of investor confidence in my recovery. In fact, I have delivered 25 per cent CAGR over the last decade to my shareholders.

Last week’s winner: Sharat Sahai Mathur

Last week’s answer: Sonata Software